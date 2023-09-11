Remembering Prof. Aziz Hajini

BY SHEIKH GH MUHAMMAD

In the loving memory of Prof. (Dr.) Aziz Hajini, we mark the second anniversary of his passing. He was not only an exceptional scholar but also a compassionate and empathetic human being, embodying qualities of rationality, courage, resilience, and creative imagination, all grounded in a strong ethical foundation.

Born on March 7th, 1957, in Hajin (Sonawari), Prof. (Dr.) Aziz Hajini hailed from a Zamindar family, blessed with substantial land assets and other possessions, leading a contented and self- reliant life. His early education, from foundational to secondary level, took place in his hometown of Hajin.

He pursued his higher education at Government Degree College Bemina, Srinagar, where he graduated with distinction. His dedication and excellence were evident as he became the first recipient of the gold medal in Kashmiri Studies from the University of Kashmir in 1979. He further distinguished himself by earning a Ph.D. in Kashmiri Studies from the same university.

After a period as a government teacher, he embarked on a new journey as a Lecturer (Kashmiri) through JKPSC in 1992. Prof. (Dr.) Aziz Hajini's influence extended beyond the classroom; he played a pivotal role in the establishment and growth of the Cultural Educational Wing initiated by DSEK, which flourished under his leadership.

Prof. (Dr.) Aziz Hajini served in JKBOSE first as academic officer and later on as Deputy Director Academics. It is during his deputation period that Kashmiri Text books from grade 01 to grad10 were revised or prepared a fresh.

Dr. Aziz Hajini served as senior Assistant Professor in the centre for Shaikh-ul- Aalam Studies in the University of Kashmir for about six years. Lastly Prof. (Dr.) Aziz Hajini was appointed as Secretary JKAACL. Salute to this Ironman who started his service carrier as a school teacher and ended his service inning as Senior Assistant Professor in University/Secretary JKAACL.