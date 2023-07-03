Remembering the father of Indian statistics

He enjoyed statistics so much that he left physics and established deep fascination with data, figures, graphs and charts and their interpretation nowadays known as Data Science.

In 1920 he met Nelson Annandale, Director of the Zoological survey of India and started analysing anthropological measurements collected on the Anglo-Indians of Kolkata.

This work resulted in the publication of his first research paper in 1922. He invented D-Square (D2) statistics, which is best known as Mahalanobis distance Measure, and used it for explaining divergence in subjects and thereby resulted in grouping technique. This invention of D-Square (D2) statistics brought him fame through out research world.

In crop-cutting surveys for estimation of agricultural yield are very much relevant today due to their design essence and also form basic for designing of experiments. He has also significant contribution to sample survey. He introduced sample surveys in 1937 for estimating production and area under jute. His laudable achievements in the field of sampling surveys cannot be overlooked.

He thrived in demonstrating that most of the times survey results do exhibit a pattern analogous to the complete enumeration or census and that these surveys are cost efficient and consume less time and there by a success. Pilot surveys which were conceptualized and conducted by Professor Mahalanobis later on became the foundation for sequential sampling. His contribution to Sampling brought him laurels and won him the Chairmanship of the United Nations Sub-commission on statistical sampling in 1947.

Over the years, other statisticians got associated with Professor Chandra Mahalanobis and an Institute namely Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) was framed. He started publication of Sankhya, a well reputed statistical journal of the institute, in 1933 on the very lines of Karl Pearson’s Biometrika. His continuous efforts made the Indian Statistical Institute an institution of academic and research excellence.

The Indian Statistical Institute thrived. In 1951 Sir Ronald Aylmer Fisher inaugurated the main building. Sir Ronald Aylmer Fisher (17 Feb 1890 – 29 July 1962) mostly known as father of statistics was evolutionary biologist, statistician and geneticist.

His contribution to statistics is unlimited. The Government of India also graced the accomplishments and achievements of the institute by passing the Indian Statistical Institute Act in 1959, thereby recognizing it as an institute of National importance and giving it the status of a Deemed University.

The father of world statistics Sir R. A. Fisher commented that “The Indian Statistical Institute has taken the lead in the original development of the technique of sample surveys, the most effective fact finding process available to the administration”.

After independence in 1947, it was felt that the statistical system needs to be revamped and rejuvenated to ensure the socio-economic development of the country at a much faster pace and speed. Professor Mahalanobis was honoured as the Honorary Statistical Advisor by the Government of India in 1949. The Central Statistical Unit was established under his able guidance and management.

Later, in 1951 it became the Central Statistical Organization (CSO). The prime objective of this organization was to coordinate with various Central Ministries which were engaged in statistical activities.

Mahalanobis was India’s first agriculture Statistician, his most important contributions are related to large scale sample surveys and designing of experiments. On the recommendation of the National Income Committee, which was chaired by Professor Mahalanobis, a very famous institute - National Sample Survey (NSS) came into existence in 1950 with its mandate to capture data conducting socio-economic surveys in various fields.

Harold Hotelling wrote: “No technique of random sample has, so far as I can find, been developed in the United States or elsewhere, which can compare in accuracy with that described by Professor Mahalanobis”.