RENAISSANCE, SCIENCE AND GOD: PARADOX OF MODERN WESTERN EDUCATION—I

Slowly and discreetly, modern western education has finally succeeded in collecting the booty of its unholy war against spiritual nature of man and the universe, the ultimate goal its stalwarts had set when renaissance in the West began on the debris of religion.

Prior to the 16th century, religious clergy and scientists were at logger heads in the west. This led to the persecution of scientists like Galileo, Bruno and others.

It was a time when religion in the west was being hijacked by its very custodians. They had replaced the true God and had themselves ascended the Divine throne to decide what is right and what wrong. It has ever since been the worst phase in the history of religion when the servants of God assumed God’s throne began judging people.

And this is the worst kind of shirk a servant of God can commit. The institution of ‘inquisition’ was the result of this shirk in the history of religion in the west. The atmosphere of suffocation for those who used to think compelled the lovers of knowledge and thought to flee for free air.