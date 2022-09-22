Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—IV Enlightenment and Religion

Enlightenment

he 18th century marks the beginning of Enlightenment, a movement of reason and individualism, rejecting tradition and religion. One of the French revolution thinkers D’Alembert characterises the Enlightenment as “the century of philosophy par excellence”, because of the tremendous intellectual and scientific progress of the age.

Immanuel Kant identifies Enlightenment with the undertaking to think for oneself what to believe and how to act. Understanding that the Middle Ages, with the Church having dominance over everything else, was the period of cultural decline, dominated by strict religion, war, famine and disease, the Enlightenment stressed upon that man can attain freedom and happiness only through reason. It was all about to challenge the old and construct the new.

The rationalism of the Enlightenment created a wave of social unrest in France which swept away, along with many other things, the political power of the Catholic Church with the main aim to establish a reason-based order instituting the ideals of liberty and equity.

There may be so many benefits in Enlightenment as a process of social and psychological development, but what we are concerned about here is that how this process paved way for future secular developments in the West and then in the rest (as they put it) and how the later developments shaped the worldview of the modern man and then finally we got the modern secular-materialistic education system.