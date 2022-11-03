[Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—IX] Renaissance, Enlightenment and Feminism

Feminist Ideology

In this write-up I do not intend to write a detailed chronology of a movement called ‘feminism’. But what I intend to do is to bring before the reader as to what were the reasons behind such a movement that later influenced our mind, our system of education and also our society at large.

At its core, feminism is the belief in full social, economic, and political equality for women. Feminists want to prove that the natural differences between men and women are not true. Women are perfectly capable of building a successful career as men are. The basic assumption shared by feminists is that the gender of divisions in society operate to the disadvantage of women.

Feminism largely originated in response to some religio-cultural ways that restricted the rights of women in the West. Throughout most of Western history, women were confined to the domestic sphere, while public life was reserved for men. In medieval Europe, women were denied the right to own property, to study, or to participate in public life.

At the end of the 19th century in France, women used to cover their heads in public, and, in parts of Germany, a husband still had the right to sell his wife. Even as late as the early 20th century, women could neither vote nor hold elective office in Europe. They were prevented from conducting business without a male representative. be it father, brother, husband, legal agent, or even son. Married women could not exercise control over their own children without the permission of their husbands. Moreover, women had little or no access to education and were barred from most professions.

One can understand the deplorable condition of the Western women by the fact that even the Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen, which defined French citizenship after the French revolution (1789), deliberately failed to address the legal status of women. On the other hand, the emerging feminists produced long lists of women of courage and accomplishment and proclaimed that women would be the intellectual equals of men if they were given equal access to education.

Now, feminist thought has assumed global manifestations and variations. It is now a worldwide movement active in the form of various institutions committed to work on behalf of women’s rights and interests.