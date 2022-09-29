[Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—V] Modernity and Modernism

The first ghost that came out of the bottle of modernism was Nihilism, which holds that life is meaningless and for obtaining social progress it is necessary to reject all religious and moral values and principles. The modernists thought that tradition, including religious principles and rules of conduct exerted hegemony over human feelings and spirit. They believed that for an individual to feel free and contribute to the social process, he or she must be free of all the fetters of thinking that something is good or bad; all these age-old moralities and ethics are nothing but shackles and chains in which the medieval religions have actually enslaved man. For instance, Russell in Why I am not a Christian (Routledge, 2021), writes: “I admit at once that systems of dogma such as those of the Nazis and the Communists are even worse than the old systems but they could never have acquired a hold over men’s minds if orthodox dogmatic habits had not been instilled in youth. Stalin’s language is full of reminiscences of the theological seminary in which he received his training. What the world needs is not dogma, but an attitude of scientific inquiry, combined with a belief that the torture of millions is not desirable whether inflicted by Stalin or by a Deity imagined in the likeness of the believer.”

The rejection of moral and religious principles grew and went on growing until all systems of beliefs, whether in the arts, politics, sciences or philosophy were rejected. Doubt gripped human mind in every field of his life.

With this kind of doubt and the resultant feeling which they would call ‘creativity’, the modernists could not permanently believe anything; they would constantly remain in a sense of anticipation and would not bind to any one system or thought. As a result, they wrestled with all the new assumptions about reality which generated a new permissiveness in everything. For instance, in the arts, in order to keep pace with all of the theoretical and technological advances, artists at the beginning of the 20th century, questioned academic art for its lack of freedom and played with so many isms: secessionism, fauvism, expressionism, cubism, futurism, constructivism, dada, and surrealism. So, nothing remained ‘sacred’, not only in arts but in every other thought processes.