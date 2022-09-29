[Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—V] Modernity and Modernism

In the 19th century industrial revolution took place due to which materialism spread to the whole world. Three main philosophies spread in this century: i. Individualism of John Stuart Mill (1806-73) who said that society is not created by God but by man for his own benefit.
So, man is not for the society, society is for man, ii. Idealism of German philosophers most prominent of whom is Hegel (1717-1831) who said that it is the society that is everything, man is just a component of it. Although this philosophy remained limited during the 19th century but in the 20th century after the World War I it gave rise to dictators like Hitler (1889-1945) and Mussolini (1883-1945) and iii. Organism behind which was the brain known as Herbert Spencer (1820-1903). He is the man who actually originated Darwin’s “survival of the fittest”. Philosophy of Organism says that the society is an organism. Rules of biology apply to it just as they apply to the individual. One famous slogan of this philosophy is: “Each one for himself and the Devil take the hindmost”. Add to the above philosophies Positivism and Sociology of Kant (1724-1804).
The crux of the Kantian thought is that nothing beyond sense perception has any reality. Hence, there is no reality like God and soul.
In the 20th century, there is no doubt that the philosophy of materialism lost a lot of its attraction but instead of returning to the true religion the void was tried to be filled by creating new gods.
Such philosophies that seemed to be religious at their face but were materialistic by nature were floated. Henri Bergson (1859-1941), William James (1842-1910), Albert Einstein (1879-1955) and some others were also materialists, however, they had affinity towards religion and spirituality. Their inner self would drive them towards religion.
The early 20th century saw many scientific discoveries and technological innovations. Most importantly, this century came with a great jolt vis-à-vis the renaissance man’s perception. Two world wars were fought in this century. Interestingly, neither of these wars was fought on religious grounds. Yes, “the Opium of the people” had no role in these deadly wars. These wars were fought to satiate the hunger of materialism. What is very unfortunate is that science was used as tool in this “struggle for existence” — the worst kind of exploitation of knowledge where the world saw knowledge serving matter.
Having witnessed the heartless materialistic ventures of the 20th century, we must pause and ask ourselves: Can materialism without heart be a successful path of our life? And before we undertake to answer, let’s think this:
“Any path is only a path, and there is no afront, to oneself or to others, in dropping it if that is what your heart tells you… Look at every path closely and deliberately. Try it as many times as you think necessary. Then ask yourself, and yourself alone, one question… Does this path have a heart? If it does, the path is good; if it doesn’t it is of no use.” (Carlos Castaneda, The Teachings of Don Juan)
On the other side of the story, tremendous progress of science and technology posed many challenges to European culture. In order to keep pace with the changing society, culture had to literally reinvent itself on a daily basis and redefine itself constantly lest it should be termed as outdated. In fact, people became so creative and critical that every moment of their life would look forward to change.
The continuous yearning for change created a kind of rebellious attitude at the beginning of the twentieth century and a radical approach that desired to revitalize art, politics, and science. This rebellious and radical attitude is what we today know as ‘modernism’.
To the stalwarts of modernism, European culture had become too stagnant and lethargic and so, were dissatisfied with it. That is why the modern thinkers and artists started exploring other alternatives, especially primitive cultures. But the result of this radical thinking was catastrophic. In the hopes of transforming the society the new emerging culture undermined tradition and authority.
The first ghost that came out of the bottle of modernism was Nihilism, which holds that life is meaningless and for obtaining social progress it is necessary to reject all religious and moral values and principles. The modernists thought that tradition, including religious principles and rules of conduct exerted hegemony over human feelings and spirit. They believed that for an individual to feel free and contribute to the social process, he or she must be free of all the fetters of thinking that something is good or bad; all these age-old moralities and ethics are nothing but shackles and chains in which the medieval religions have actually enslaved man. For instance, Russell in Why I am not a Christian (Routledge, 2021), writes: “I admit at once that systems of dogma such as those of the Nazis and the Communists are even worse than the old systems but they could never have acquired a hold over men’s minds if orthodox dogmatic habits had not been instilled in youth. Stalin’s language is full of reminiscences of the theological seminary in which he received his training. What the world needs is not dogma, but an attitude of scientific inquiry, combined with a belief that the torture of millions is not desirable whether inflicted by Stalin or by a Deity imagined in the likeness of the believer.”
The rejection of moral and religious principles grew and went on growing until all systems of beliefs, whether in the arts, politics, sciences or philosophy were rejected. Doubt gripped human mind in every field of his life.
With this kind of doubt and the resultant feeling which they would call ‘creativity’, the modernists could not permanently believe anything; they would constantly remain in a sense of anticipation and would not bind to any one system or thought. As a result, they wrestled with all the new assumptions about reality which generated a new permissiveness in everything. For instance, in the arts, in order to keep pace with all of the theoretical and technological advances, artists at the beginning of the 20th century, questioned academic art for its lack of freedom and played with so many isms: secessionism, fauvism, expressionism, cubism, futurism, constructivism, dada, and surrealism. So, nothing remained ‘sacred’, not only in arts but in every other thought processes.
Freud (1856-1939) and Einstein (1879-1955) radically changed the perception of reality. Freud taught us to look inwardly into a personal world that had previously been repressed, and Einstein taught us that relativity was everything. So, the new art needed to necessarily reflect this new subjectivity. The new artists contradicted works that were personal to the extent that they distorted the natural appearance of things and with reason.
Though Freud’s life was uneventful, but his ideas have shaped not only many specialist disciplines, but the whole intellectual climate of the last half-century. Read what he has to say in his Civilization and Its Discontents (London, 2nd Ed., 1930): in order for man to partake in civilized society, he had had to lay aside many uncivilized urges within the self, such as the natural appetite for adultery, incest, murder, homosexuality, etc., all held as taboos. To Freud it is this repression of natural desires that is the source of modern psychosis. When the natural instincts are suppressed by external morality, they find expression at night when we dream.
With a strong disliking for the European renaissance culture, the modernists showed considerable interest towards primitivism. It was actually an offshoot of their nostalgia for lost Eden. The primitivism got back perversity which in turn re-discovered passion. Nietzsche’s The Birth of Tragedy can be an interesting read in this regard.
To be continued….
Dr Nazir Ahmad Zargar, Coordinator, Department of Religious Studies, Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.