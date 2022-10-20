Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—VIII Materialists and Materialistic Worldviews

FREUD

Sigmund Freud (1850-1939) an Austrian neurologist and psychologist who is widely regarded as the father of psychoanalysis, which is both a psychological theory and therapeutic system, viewed religion as the unconscious mind’s need for wish fulfillment. Freud believed that because people need to feel secure and absolve themselves of their own guilt, they choose to believe in God, who represents a powerful father-figure. Freud regarded religion and God as an illusion, based on the infantile need for a powerful father figure. According to him, religion, necessary to help us restrain violent impulses earlier in the development of civilization, can now be set aside in favor of reason and science.

Religion to Freud consists of “certain dogmas, assertions about facts and conditions of external and internal reality which tells one something that one has not oneself discovered, and which claim that one should give them credence. Hence religion has no reality in Freudian psychology.

RUSSEL

Bertrand Russel (1872-1970) was basically a philosopher and logician. I have written something earlier about him in one of my previous articles of this series. Here it will suffice to explain briefly what he has to say about religion. In his Why I am not a Christian (Routledge, 1996) (on the back cover of which The Spectator writes about him: “The most robust as well as the most witty infidel since Voltaire….”), he writes:

My own view on religion is that of Lucretius. I regard it as a disease born of fear and as a source of untold misery to the human race. (p21).

Russel does not seem to accept that religion has made any useful contributions to civilization other than helping in early days to fix the calendar and causing the Egyptians to chronicle eclipses.

Machiavelli

Nicholas Machiavelli (1469 – 1527), an Italian philosopher was known primarily for his political ideas. The theory that “the end justifies the means”, regardless of the question whether the ends are to be considered good or bad (History of Western Philosophy, 465), encapsulates his political and moral thought. His most famous book, the Prince, is an extended analysis of how to acquire and maintain political power. The last chapter of this book is a call “to liberate Italy from the Barbarians”. For this reason, he proposed the concept of Nationalism. The general theme of The Prince is of accepting that the aims of princes – such as glory and survival – can justify the use of immoral means to achieve those ends. That is why in the last eighty years, nationalism has tended to ally with parochialism, intolerance, bigotry, persecution of minorities, racialism, and finally imperialism and aggression—the record of pan-Germanism, Tsarist imperialism, Japanese militarism, Fascism, communist imperialism and above all two World Wars.

Nationalism is a feeling that my country is better than any other and right at any cost. It is different from genuine patriotism which simply means love and attachment to one’s country. Hence nationalism, at times, can generate hate for other’s country, while a patriot loves his own country without having to hate the other.

Machiavelli saw nationalism as a source of national strength, enabling the state to succeed at the necessary expense of others. He believed that, for a ruler, it was better to be widely feared than to be greatly loved; a loved ruler retains authority by obligation, while a feared leader rules by fear of punishment. Thus, religion and its values are relegated to a detestable position. Nationalism by nature is antithesis of religion. That is what Iqbal has said:

The robe of nationalism is the shroud of religion