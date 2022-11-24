Renaissance, Science and God: ] Paradox of Modern Western Education—X] Logical positivism or Logical Empiricism

Logical Positivism or Logical Empiricism

Logical positivism is also called logical empiricism, and both are together also known as neo-positivism, or scientific philosophy. It is a philosophical movement that arose in Vienna in the 1920s and was characterized by the view that scientific knowledge is the only kind of factual knowledge and that all traditional metaphysical doctrines are to be rejected as meaningless. Thus, religion has no sense at all and so should not be discussed.

Role of Logical Positivism in Education

As said, logical positivism, is a theory of knowledge which asserts that only statements verifiable through direct observation or logical proof are meaningful in terms of conveying truth, value, information or factual content. The primary concern of this movement is the important role that science can play in reshaping society.

This movement enables students to ask big out of box questions. By developing a scientific theory of truth which asserts that knowledge comes only or primarily from sensory experience, logical positivism prompts students to reject everything which may not be verified. As a result, they downright reject all beliefs that cannot be verified by science.

Since in empiricism research is driven by the senses only, it creates a mindset that “I will believe it when I see it.” Consequently, religious subjects have long been dropped from curriculum. Once upon a time people used to learn moral and religious values I schools.

But now are the times when such things are Greek to the students. That is why a common school going student is generally unable to understand the genuine reasons for accepting God. Atheism has overshadowed the atmosphere of education and God is the subject of a layman.

A Big Question

Western education brings modernity. And modernity, sooner or later, brings secularization (in its Western sense that there is no religion), which expresses the idea that as societies progress, particularly through modernization, rationalization, and advances in science and technology, religious authority diminishes in all aspects of social life and governance.

That is why Religion is in decline especially across the Western world where the process of secularization took place long before the education system was devised to server the cause of materialism. Science is good, technology more than that.

But the big question is what about modernity and secularization it inevitably brings with it? Why does the East seem hellbent to follow the footsteps of the West to finally land into the same delusion and dilemma the later has been struggling with ever since it took to secular education and said good bye to its spiritual existence?