Renaissance, Science and God: Paradox of Modern Western Education—XI [And here is the conclusion]

Contemporary man needs to encourage spiritual values to be a part of education to bring growth in his mind, body, and soul, which will in turn develop his true character as Ashraf al-Makhlūqāt (the most honoured of all the creation).

It is only a balanced education, by which we mean a system that caters to the needs of both the physical and spiritual existence of man simultaneously, that can give a sense of peace, wholeness, and balance among the physical, emotional, social, and spiritual aspects of our lives. And a balanced education is one that was inculcated by the all the prophets of God who had been sent for the overall guidance of mankind.

They taught that what you see is not the whole reality. Their teaching involved all the virtues of heart, mind and body. They commanded justice and what is good and forbade all what is bad and unjust.

True and undistorted religion is the only remedy to the ills of the one-sided materialistic education. We need an education that bridges the gap between the rational and the revealed. We need to open he eyes of the heart that can enable us to see beyond manifestation.

Man is not just a machine like a robot but he has a divine potential within him and the purpose of a balanced education is to fulfill that divine potential of our children and to prepare them for true life. A balanced education can give them the tools they need to keep on learning throughout the many experiences that will come to them.