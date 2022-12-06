Resist, exist or perish

DR. MISBAH FEROOZ KAWOOSA

In an hour, Zahida, who was lying on a bed in the maternity hospital, was scheduled to undergo a caesarean section. This was her first pregnancy and she was anxious and terrified, not because she was having a C-section but rather, she was concerned about the gender of her child.

Zahida, an engineer by profession, was married to Aftab, a bureaucrat, and came from an upper middle-class family. She had always been empathetic, independent, and a staunch supporter of women’s equality.

Throughout her journey as a student and a professional, she had fought numerous small battles for her rights. Her confidence in herself and her ideology grew stronger with each modest success.

She was certain that she would always reject the skewed power dynamics that are pervasive in our culture and that she would never give in to misogyny and patriarchy.

But the toxic masculinity and stereotypes she experienced the day she got married destroyed the utopian views that she had cultivated on humanity and equality.

Zahida became the victim of “Toxic Masculinity”: The term “toxic masculinity” highlights the negative traits of stereotypically masculine characteristics that exalt stoicism, virility, domination, and hostility towards females.

Although not physically, Zahida was abused on an emotional and psychological level. Even though she had been reluctant to leave her parents’ house when she first got married, she had come to terms with this cultural disparity, assuming that she would never be questioned for visiting her parents.

But soon the glass ceiling of trust and hope was shattered when her husband resorted to emotional abuse, whenever she talked of visiting her home.