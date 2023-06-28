Resolving Senior Citizen-Adult Children Conflicts

One day there was a function in the family. Next day father visited the office of the Suhail to receive the 'monthly honorarium'. Suhail expected that his father would have brought some leftover from the function for him to eat as a token of love. But his father came empty handed. While his father was in the office an orderly dropped with a lunch coupon. Suhail was invited for a lunch in the guest house. He asked the father to stay for a while, went to the guest house packed the lunch and served it to his father in the office while himself bore hunger pangs with a smile on his face. Still these actions were not cared for by his father.

Here are some key reasons why an individual would choose to sever the relationship with their parents. Senior Citizens who have high levels of tension with their adult children experience a sense of frustration. When I interacted with these struggling children of abusive parents, they raised a very pertinent question: Why do they treat us badly? During a recent interaction with a senior citizen Abdul Aziz, he shared his emotional pain after a rift occurred with his only son Rafiq, who he had not seen in several months. The tension in their relationship escalated after Hajra, Abdul Aziz’s wife, had a heated argument with the wife of Rafiq. Hajra cursed the dead father of Shafia, the situation took a ugly turn and the mohalla committee had to intervene. Abdul Aziz reflects: “The hardest thing for us is that we love Rafiq and our grandson, Mohsin, but feel ignored. We helped Rafiq and his wife, Shafia, with the down payment for starting a business but do not feel they are grateful. It feels stressful when we are all together. Shafia grew up in a dysfunctional family, is not close with her parents, and discourages Rafiq from seeing us. She also uses black magic to destroy us. It hurts us deeply that we haven’t seen our three-year-old grandson for almost a year. The Rafiq’s version is that whenever he visits his parents, they treat him as an uninvited guest. During this brief stay they hunt for some excuse to pick a quarrel and call the neighbors to intervene. In his own home he was looked with an eye of suspiciousness.

Once Rafiq went there with his wife to see some possibility of reconciliation. The mother parroted the old stories and was very harsh with Shafia. Rafiq counseled both his mother and wife that if we go on re-reading the last chapter of our life we will never start the new one. Shafia's version of the story is that since her childhood she craved for parental love. She expected her mother-in-law will treat her as her own daughter. But from day one her every action was criticized and she was a victim of sustained emotional pinching .Due to this abusive reciprocation Shafia experienced frequent emotional out-bursts. Rafiq’s parents acted in corrosive ways that hurt his feelings and made it hard to communicate. The mother saw Rafiq not as an individual, but as an extension of herself. The estrangement of Rafiq from his parents is actually a journey, a process wherein more often than not, Rafiq made multiple attempts to communicate their parent’s flaws, or explain their view point, hoping to fix their toxic or dysfunctional behavior. But, most of the time, at such attempts, Aziz and his wife stood far from understanding anything. What’s more, they reacted with a rage and used their manipulative tactics which shocked Rafiq. It is after these multiple attempts that Rafiq came to the painful realization that he probably can never have a stable and functional relationship with his parents.