Respect and care for our elders

From a young age, our elders work tirelessly to give us the best life; filled with opportunities, comfort and pleasure. As they age, it is imperative that we return the love and care for them that they have given us over the years. Even though the generation gap and digital age have made everyone much busier, we should always remember where we came from.

Whether we like it or not, we all get older. As we age, we tend to become more dependent on others. When we see our elders such as our parents or grandparents aging, we can actually see some of the changes before our very eyes.

It is truly said that a disrespectful person never earns respect for himself. Respect for elders is one of the most important characteristic of any culture. This can be seen in all its glory amongst the Japanese, considered to be one of the richest and most developed nation, respect for elders is one of the strongest pillars that have built up this tiny island nation. They have taken the best of the West and blended it smoothly with the best of the East. While adopting the latest technology from the West, they did not in any way give up their own traditions.

India too has an ancient culture in which respect for elders holds prime position. Even now, there are numerous joint families that are headed by an elder who may be in his nineties. Though long retired from actively holding the reins of the family, every child and grandchild is well aware of his position at the helm. A father who has taught his son to respect his grandfather can be sure that he will earn the respect of his grandchildren in future.

Nowadays, there are many teenagers who think being rude is fashionable. They think rude and aggressive behaviour is considered smart. They talk back when corrected, push past elders walking slowly and never even consider lending a helping hand to elderly person.

No society consider all this as good or polite behaviour, but we also do not believe in regimentation. Just as the new generation should respect the elders, so also the elders should conduct themselves with dignity. They should set up a positive example. After all respect cannot be demanded, it can only be commanded.

We are because of our parents. They have made many sacrifices over the years to make a good home for us. They cared for us when we needed them, and now that they need us; it is our responsibility to care for them.

They weathered many storms through life, as they were building a strong future for us. All of their struggles are lessons to us. By caring for them while also spending quality time, we can discover values and learn from their experiences.

Our elders have served a great purpose while building our foundation. As they age, their purpose shouldn’t be ignored. Along with proper care, we should also aim to give them a sense of purpose. This will give them some joy in their later years.

It is a fact that the more we age, the closer we are to the end of life. Unfortunately, we cannot reverse time, however, helping our loved ones to be at peace will also help them lead a happy life.

Our elders love us unconditionally, regardless of what we become or what we do. Of course, they may get upset with us from time to time. However, at the end of the day, they love us no matter what. This kind of love is hard to find anywhere else, so let’s love our elders and be their strength and support.

Aging is part of life. Let us make everything that is possible to bring comfort and ease in the life of our loved ones. The luxuries our aging parents expect are physical and emotional care. So, let’s look at some ways for their mental and emotional well-being.