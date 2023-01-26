Retaining Karnataka, and other challenges

Cobbling together alliance partners

Nadda’s electoral successes continued uninterrupted in the states, and BJP became the single largest

party in Haryana in 2019, and formed the government with Jannayak Janta Party. It won 74 seats in Bihar where it contested as an alliance partner with Janata Dal (United) of Nitish Kumar. It attained a distinction of having highest strike rate in Bihar and victories came after Pandemic in Assam,Uttar

Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Analysts opine that Nadda will have to pass litmus test in Karnataka where it is already poised to opt for any extreme measure like ‘Love Jihad’ over governance to retain it. Similarly, BJP will fight for creating a space as opposition in Telangana in a few months which will be followed by a huge challenge in other seven states going to polls this year.

Second, Nadda officially took charge of the BJP on January 20, 2020 prior to outbreak of Pandemic and he is expected to steer his party to victory in 2024 polls which is of utmost importance for Narender Modi to test his popularity amidst the heavy odds of highest dose of unemployment, skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, dismal economic scenario, fallout of Ukraine war etc.

Third, Rajasthan Rashtriya Loktantrik party of Hanuman Beniwal was 19th allies of NDA which had quit due to farmers agitation between 2014 and Dec, 2020. NDA had lost 15 allies between 2014 and 2019 but it did not affect the outcome of the Lok Sabha polls owing to several reasons. But now Nadda’s party is facing a different scenario as major allies like JD(U) in Bihar, Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Shiromani Akali Dal in Punjab, Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) parted company.

BJP had pre poll alliance with several partners in 11 states out of 29 in 2019 which will change in 2024 polls. Some of sub regional parties like Sudesh Mahto-led All Jharkhand Students Union, OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Hanuman Beniwal-led Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bodo People’s Front (BPF), Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, Goa Forward Party, MDMK and DMDK have also moved out of the ruling alliance.

Fourth, Nadda and his party will be searching for nationalistic issues like 2019. and Amit Shah’s hint that the completion of Ram Temple by the beginning of 2024 may provide the answer. Nadda is optimistic that Hindutva besides ‘Charisma’ of Modi will ensure third term to NDA though scenario is complex now in the country as compared to the 2109 elections.