Rethinking Training in School Education

The book under review is dedicated, as a token of gratitude, to her parents and parents-in-law. The book is actually the end result of the PhD dissertation pursued by the author from the School of Business Studies, University of Kashmir.
It’s divided into five chapters followed by an annexure on India Education Policy Timeline.
Having a vast experience in School Education Department, J&K at various levels, Dr Urfana Amin Moharken, the author of this book, has done a painstaking work to analyse a large scale data collected from several sources.
The book is actually an in depth study on the effectiveness of training being imparted to the teachers in school education department, J&K. It has analysed the collected data (received from Administrators, Trainers and Trainees in seven sample districts of J&K) across Province, Gender, Designation, Qualification, Age, and Experience through independent sample test and ANOVA to evaluate the perceptual differences amongst the respondents regarding effectiveness of training and development for teachers.
The book has reviewed about 350 research studies pertaining to human Resource development and climate in general and HRD in Education, Performance appraisal system, training and development, effectiveness and evaluation of training and development. It has tabulated past research studies ranging from 2011 to 2019 including research gaps in the area. But most of the literature review is of the corporate sector or higher education institutions.
The book traces the evolution of formal education which dates back to about 4000 years ago in China. After having a brief analysis of world education, it moves to the system of education in India with particular reference to J&K. It also talks about the development of human resources in educational sector.
The book has raised an important concern of education which is the quality of teachers. To quote, the book notes, “A teacher and his or her role as instructor/facilitator is key to improve student learning, which in turn is dependent upon well-managed and trained teacher workforce.
Unfortunately, there’s been an uneven distribution of teachers and research suggests that Children in high poverty schools are much more likely to be assigned teachers possessing lower academic qualifications.” (P-13) There by raising the issue of well qualified teachers as well as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers, which NEP-2020 has greatly focused on.
Moreover, the book also notes with regret as established by several researches that “till now no formal HRD Policy has been adopted by the education sector in India.”(18)
Invoking mechanisms regarding HRD policy that have been practised in corporate sector, the book lays emphasis on adopting the same for officers, teachers and managerial staff in school Education department. But humans are not products/customers for customer satisfaction, which can be weighed in terms of profit and loss, a key principle in corporate sector.
However continuous professional growth of Human Resource in School Education cannot be ruled out but must based on some well-established and researched models, already administered in School Education sector.
The book claims to have evaluated classroom transactions in the context of school Education by assessing the perception of Administrators, Trainers and Trainees regarding the effectiveness of training and development for teachers in school Education in J&K which is not justifiable on the ground that classroom transactions can be only measured through standardized competency based assessment Tools which haven’t been administered in this study.
To sum up, the book is a very daunting research work that the author has accomplished by collecting data from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. It suggests some significant policy implications to help School Education Department utilise its energy and resources properly to achieve desired outcomes by improving training and development of teachers.
The writer is Sr. Academic Officer, SCERT, J&K
