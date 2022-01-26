Rethinking Training in School Education

The book has raised an important concern of education which is the quality of teachers. To quote, the book notes, “A teacher and his or her role as instructor/facilitator is key to improve student learning, which in turn is dependent upon well-managed and trained teacher workforce.

Unfortunately, there’s been an uneven distribution of teachers and research suggests that Children in high poverty schools are much more likely to be assigned teachers possessing lower academic qualifications.” (P-13) There by raising the issue of well qualified teachers as well as Continuous Professional Development (CPD) of teachers, which NEP-2020 has greatly focused on.

Moreover, the book also notes with regret as established by several researches that “till now no formal HRD Policy has been adopted by the education sector in India.”(18)