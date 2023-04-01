RETIREMENT REWRITTEN | The Joys and Benefits of Senior Volunteering

As we age, we learn to lend a hand: one for ourselves, and one for others. Retiring grants us the opportunity to pursue our long-awaited desire to volunteer. Giving selflessly without expectation is admirable. There are numerous ways to serve locally, such as teaching underprivileged students or tutoring online. Seniors possess invaluable knowledge, patience, and wisdom. Remaining socially engaged and active helps prevent age-related illnesses. Volunteering with social groups fosters new connections, sparks conversations, exercises the mind and body, and enhances cognitive function.

Age is no barrier to learning. Novel experiences and activities inspire us to achieve the unexpected. We have a story of a couple who pursued BEd via distance learning after retiring, demonstrating exceptional commitment and diligence. They attended counseling sessions alongside their younger peers, completed internships and teaching practices, submitted assignments punctually, frequented libraries, and sat for exams.

The main point of this story is that senior citizens didn’t ask for any special treatment while taking the course, such as exemptions or postponements. When they studied alongside younger student teachers, they gained a wealth of knowledge. At the end of the contact classes, the student teachers threw a farewell party for the senior citizen couple enrolled in the BEd course, and the couple was invited to give a speech. The senior citizen’s speech was inspiring.