Revamping of national political scenario

The election result for the five states announced by the Election Commission of India on 10th March 2022 sends a very strong, candid and clear message across. It confirms the fact of revamping of the national political scenario for good.

The Nehruvian India is a past now and has no future either. The current generation of India looks and aspires in the context beyond the Congress ideology and practice. The churning of the last three decades of politics has brought the required results to the fore evidently.

The significance of the UP election results is special. Uttar Pradesh is the most populous state of India and is instrumental in shaping the mood and methods of national politics.

The history of the last seven decades amply suggest the same. It sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha that shape the political fortune of the nation.

BJP’s achieving two third majority in both the states of the erstwhile Uttar Pradesh, now Uttarakhnad and UP, consecutively over the last two elections is not an ordinary feat. It has a story for all to understand in an appropriate context.