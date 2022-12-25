Reviewing the new student assessment scheme for J&K schools

Taking a step further towards implementation of the National Education Policy-2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the ‘Student Assessment and Evaluation Scheme’ (SA&ES), up to class 8th for government and government-recognised schools of the Union Territory.

In this regard, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) issued a detailed notification on December 22, 2022, containing the SOPs and the Scheme Framework, which is in accordance with the provisions in NEP-2020 and Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2019.

A detailed analysis of the document reveals that the Government is focussing on the paradigm shift from rote learning to experiential learning in schooling as envisaged in the NEP-2020.

The Document has urged the Heads of Schools/Complex Heads to ensure that the results of Classes 5th and 8th shall be prepared mainly on the basis of academic performance of the student throughout the year.

“Uniform question papers to be prescribed by SCERT for Year End Assessment for Classes 5th and 8th. Students (Potential Learners) are to be identified on the basis of performance/competency in assessment,” the document reads, adding that the students shall be promoted to the next class on provisional basis with arraignment for special teaching of two to three months during vacations/beginning of next session followed by re-assessment for grade appropriate competencies. “And in case of inability to meet the qualification criteria in such a re-assessment tool, the student shall be detained.”