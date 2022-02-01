REVISIT | Flawed Delegation of Powers of GMC Principals

It is true that professionals are included as experts on creating specifications and remain involved in whole purchase process but the design of system is in hands of nontechnical personnel who are at the helm of affairs in various financial aspects of the bidding process that even the experienced hand fail to deliver the expected outcome fearing nonsense legal implications resulting in rejecting the worst quality because of lowest rates. This is a new phenomenon hampering provision of optimum patient care.

This is a mere cause that non-technical personnel fail to understand the difference between qualities versus lowest rate concept. As a result of this lack of knowledge institutions get drugs and equipment purchased on L1 basis but the same is not without a compromise on quality.

I am presently involved as an expert in the purchase of dual head gamma cameras for SMHS Hospital. I am trapped with finalizing a deal in favor of an un- reputed agency which has just one or two installations of less than a year’s period in India against an agency which has time tested equipment and best track record of service known to me in person. My opinion of selecting higher cost equipment will not be justified and I fear ending up with buying equipment without any secure future on performance or service backup.