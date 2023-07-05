Revisiting Kashmir History and Culture with Mohi-ud-Din Hajini

Hajini has written much that only he could write in his generation and as such to be treasured. The book we are discussing today is one amongst series of books of Hajini that have been compiled and edited from his scattered published and unpublished writings. An important news for Kashmir and its literature.

The book succeeds in laying down to rest the divergent estimates of Hajini’s work. Hajini can’t be written off. He has given us a treasure of works that shall continue to illuminate the idea of Kashmiri consciousness, identity and literature.

Besides translations of such classics as Musadas Hali, anthologies of Kashmiri poetry (Kashir Shairi for the Sahatya Academy of India and Kashiri Nasrach Kitab), he wrote collection of two volume poetry of Wahab Parray by the title of Deewan e Wahab; Kalam e Asad Parray; Kulyat e Siddiq Ullah Hajini; Kalam e Lasi Mansu; Lok Ras; Gaman Manz Pheri Pheri; and, Maqalat, and edited the Kashmiri translation of Persian epic Shahnama by Wahab Parray in 1973.

As Ameen notes in his introductory chapter on his life and work that Hajini’s was a comprehensive project of “decolonizing the Kashmiri mind and he wanted to achieve the targets of this goal through an institutional method and approach.”

Hajini was arguably one of the most influential literary and cultural activists of his generation and “he mobilized the government for introducing Kashmiri as an optional subject in schools, higher secondaries and colleges of Kashmir so that Kashmiri students know their literary and cultural heritage.

He, in fact prepared Kashur Reader on the instructions of Directorate of School Education.” In fact Kashmiri language owes its modernization to his efforts that “were guided by his understanding of world literature, global literary movements of his time, and his scientific attitude of thinking and critical bent of mind.”

Hajini worked on the margins and on certain tabooed issues. He discovered and brought to life Wahab Parray who has been one of those great poets/bards of Kashmir “whose writings could have been the subject of interest at the international level as Wahab was not only a great translator but also a great poet.”

His conversations echoed something of Oscar Wilde. He was unbeatable in witticism and use of slang. The range of issues he touched is amazing and there is no successor. Such titles of his paper as “The Concept of Unity”, “Fundamentals of Science and Quran”, “Religion in World Thought”, “In Defence of Irrationalism”, “Medieval Legacy to Modern Science” show his wide interests and familiarity with diverse disciplines. He has argued for a number of theses that call for our attention and debate. One may here refer to some of them: