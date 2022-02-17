Revisiting Nund Rishi’s Charar-e-Sharief

As part of my ongoing visits to various historical places of the valley, I decided to go to Charar-e- Sharief, a town which has the most sacrosanct Sufi Muslim shrine, and a Khanaqah, which is situated about 28 km from Srinagar.

It is one of the oldest shrines of the Kashmir valley, dedicated to the Kashmiri Sufi saint Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani, popularly known as Nund Rishi.

He was a saint, mystic, poet and Islamic preacher. He inspired several spiritual teachers and saints, the best known of them are: Hamza Makhdoom, Resh Mir Saeb and Shamas Faqir.