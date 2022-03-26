Revisiting the archaeological site at Harwan

Kashmir has yielded number of evidences of terracotta tile and sculpture art at its various archaeological sites.

The remains of terracotta art along with its wonderful pavement were first time found in the year 1921 in the hills of Zabarwan forest near the tourist resort of Harwan, all around the remains of Buddhist stupa and the apsidal temple.

The site is about 19 Km from Lal Chowk, Srinagar. The moulded brick tiles unearthed at Harwan depict a unique art trend, in that they do not deal with religious, but with secular themes.

We find life and nature as the artist found around him. There are figures of men, wearing Central Asian costumes; and curiously enough the relief figures of Scythian and Parthian horsemen, women, heads and busts appear side by side with early Gupta motifs.