Revisiting the archaeological site of Ushkar-Baramullah

Before proceeding forward let us first revive the meaning of this art, basically it was a style of Buddhist visual art that had evolved at Ghandhara, in modern day Kandahar province of Afghanistan, during Indo-Greek periods and later got promoted by the largest Kushana empire, the artists of which took it to other distant lands of ancient south Asia.

During Kushan era (100 AD to 4th Century AD) it became the most popular art of north western areas of ancient India. It is the artistic manifestation of Greco-Buddhism a cultural syncretism between ancient Greek art and Buddhism. Its influence is very much found not only in the ancient architectures and sculptures of India and Pakistan but in the regions of Jammu and Kashmir its influence has been strong.

It is in place to mention here that the numismatic motif of standing king and seated deity introduced by Kushan emperor Kanishka I, in first century AD has continued here in Kashmir coins up to 13th century AD. Besides, the ancient monuments and sculptures found in this region bear also strong influences of this art.

The remains of an ancient monastery at Ushkar-Baramullah, and the sculptures recovered from this site, constitute the evidence of popularity of this art during Kushana era.