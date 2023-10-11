Revisiting the Sheikh

Rishi is a person who immerses himself in the Divine self. The spiritual thoughts nurtured by Rishis are not abstract. It reflects both the philosophical and pragmatic aspects of faith in its truest form.

Let us take a glance at the biography of our beloved Sufi saint Sheikh-Ul-Alam who came forth with an indigenous face of Islam which was subsequently known as the Rishi Order of Sufism.

He not only propagated Islamic philosophy and ideals in a very lucid way but strictly adhered to its guiding principles. His expressions in the form of verses popularly known as “Sheikh Shruk” have a universal message for all.

He used similes, metaphors, and other forms of expression. His poetic compositions are a treasure of unique culture, reflecting the spiritual bond between the Creator and His creature.

The Sheikh stressed the need for creating a congenial and friendly environment, devoid of any division, bias, or distrust. His verses are emblematic of his belief in universal brotherhood and religious unity.

He did not address a particular class or group of people, but his aim was mankind at large. It is the versatility and beauty of his verses (Kalam) that it is being chanted by the Muslims as well as Kashmiri Pundits on special occasions.