Revisiting the Sheikh

Rishi is a person who immerses himself in the Divine self. The spiritual thoughts nurtured by Rishis are not abstract. It reflects both the philosophical and pragmatic aspects of faith in its truest form.
Let us take a glance at the biography of our beloved Sufi saint Sheikh-Ul-Alam who came forth with an indigenous face of Islam which was subsequently known as the Rishi Order of Sufism.
He not only propagated Islamic philosophy and ideals in a very lucid way but strictly adhered to its guiding principles. His expressions in the form of verses popularly known as “Sheikh Shruk” have a universal message for all.
He used similes, metaphors, and other forms of expression. His poetic compositions are a treasure of unique culture, reflecting the spiritual bond between the Creator and His creature.
The Sheikh stressed the need for creating a congenial and friendly environment, devoid of any division, bias, or distrust. His verses are emblematic of his belief in universal brotherhood and religious unity.
He did not address a particular class or group of people, but his aim was mankind at large. It is the versatility and beauty of his verses (Kalam) that it is being chanted by the Muslims as well as Kashmiri Pundits on special occasions.
He advocated total surrender before God and compassion for all. His tour across the valley has a socio-ethical connotation.
During his tours, he witnessed heights of social injustice, feudal oppression, and general discontent among the masses, and through his poetic compositions, the Sheikh gave expression to people's sentiments.
The Sheikh voiced against such injustices and represented the collective sentiment and genuine aspirations of the people making them believe that they were not all alone in their struggle against injustice and oppression.
Sheikh-ul-Alam accepted everyone irrespective of color, caste, creed, or gender. What he was against was the hypocrisy of the people claiming to be custodians of religion.
So, throughout his life, he made it a priority to make people understand the real religion and for this purpose, he used the common poetic language. It is the ever-relevant ethos contained in his poems that grants him a significant place in the consciousness of the masses.
His poetry expresses the cultural style of a great civilization in a local setting and also portrays the quality of the human spirit that flourishes within it.
One of the renowned Kashmiri historians Prof. Ishaq Khan, former professor of history at Kashmir University, illustriously says, “I must confess that no translator can reproduce the sublimity and comprehensiveness of the words used by the Sheikh ul Alam, which means so much in a single symbol. There is hardly a verse of Sheikh Ul Alam that has not a social, moral, cultural, and more importantly topographical context. He was determined to mend society from being the worst to the best.
He toured too many places in Kashmir, even prescribed the names to some unknown villages, and he became successful in his mission of spreading the teachings of Islam to common people through their mother tongue so that they could understand the religion of Islam properly”.
Another scholar, Muhammad Asad Ullah Wani went one step further and said, “It the holy Quran in the Kashmiri language similar to Maulana Jalal Uddin's Roomi's Masnavi, the Quran in Persian”.
Today when the entire world community is confronted with numerous problems and challenges like socioeconomic inequality, political instability, religious intolerance, racism, sexual assaults, killings, ferocity, global environmental issues, etc. his philosophy of life is endowed with love, respect, kindness, foresightedness can prove the guiding principles for all of us to solve aforementioned issues.
Organizing annual day events, or poetry sessions (Mushaira) is not enough. There is a need to organize national and international seminars so that the global community knows such personalities and their grand works.
For that matter, our institutions like AIR Srinagar, DDK Srinagar, and Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, can play a significant role. History is filled with numerous examples where a nation promoted its indigenous heroes and their contributions to the global community.
No doubt, personalities like Asadullah Afaqi, Gh. Nabi Gohar, G. N. Adfar, Late Aziz Hajini, contributed a lot as per their capacity and knowledge to explore his dynamic personality, translating his verses into English and Urdu. But there are many more facets of his life which are yet to be touched, and need special attention. This iconic figure of Kashmir and Kashmiriyat was born in 1377 CE, corresponding to 779 Hijri and he died at the age of 63 years in the year 1440 CE or 842 Hijri. In various circles, he is also called Alamdar-e-Kashmir, Sheikh-ul-Alam and Nund Resh. He is highly revered by both Muslims and Hindus.
Haroon Rashid Bhat is a teacher by profession.