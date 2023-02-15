Rise of Empires: A must watch on Netflix

Dr. Shashi Tharoor once said, ‘if you don’t know where you have come from, how will you appreciate where you are going?’. Aren’t these words enough to provoke us to dig into our past in order for us to carve out our future trajectory? As a matter of fact, the general populace is never interested in anything serious.

All they care about is their bread and butter. Nothing wrong with that. I am not being caustic. Nor do I have the right or authority to judge anyone except myself. But this is a part of our entity as humans only not something whose yoke we need to hang around our necks till we reach the death-bed.

Iqbal (R.A) in one of his poems said, the English translation of which goes like this, “I have cut myself aloof from this value of dust where bread and butter constitute man’s major quest.” In pursuit of this, we risk losing many important things in life.

We live our life with no ingenuity. We live a life that is full of trepidation and cut-throat competition, just to reach somewhere where we would feel satiated and completed. In short, we tread a path of emulative rat racing to reach a point where ultimately we could drink the wine of ecstasy and joviality. It’s very much achievable. But is achieved only once in a blue moon.