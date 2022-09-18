Where Did the Idea of Road Safety Audit Start, and How?

Traffic engineers in UK developed the idea of Road Safety Audit as a safety check for new and improved road projects and schemes in the early 1980s.

The Road Safety Audit process in the UK started to gather momentum when safety engineers realized that they were carrying out accident remedial schemes on relatively new roads.

Common mistakes in carriageway layout, positioning and type of street furniture, poor signing and marking, inappropriate surfacing materials, lack of facilities for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists were being repeated over and over. There was no feedback from the safety facilitators to the highway designers and constructors in the same way as vehicle crash investigators fed their findings into the car design process. Safety audit was born.

Adopting the principle of ‘precaution is better than cure’, they decided to use some of the safety experience they had gained from the remedial work and design safety into new road schemes. The Institution of Highways and Transportation Guidelines on Accident Investigation and Prevention produced during that time emphasized on ‘safety checking’, as an accident prevention mechanism.

The widespread growth in the use of road safety audits has been helped by two facts namely, the concern with improving road safety and the application of quality assurance principles to road projects. The road safety audit is a snapshot in time that checks to see if the quality is being implemented.

Many countries have formulated comprehensive strategies to reduce crash toll, which in turn have identified safety audits as a part of overall strategic approach.