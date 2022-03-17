ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS | How to prevent injuries and deaths

The doctors working in the Surgical Emergency of Sher–i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are busy, on their toes, to receive and treat the victims of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in all the 24 hours of day and night.

This robust resident working system manages to receive on an average 30–40 RTA injuries every day, including referrals, of which 10 – 15 patients need observation and monitoring for the next 12 - 24 hours.

During the observation period about 6 – 8 patients need major and minor surgical/operative procedures and one patient may need ventilatory support for the next few hours to many days, where the end result may be death.

On monthly basis this number piles up to an epidemical volume of 1200 RTA injuries with loss of many working days to the family and society due to death and disabilities.