ROAD TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS | How to prevent injuries and deaths

The doctors working in the Surgical Emergency of Sher–i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) are busy, on their toes, to receive and treat the victims of Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) in all the 24 hours of day and night.
This robust resident working system manages to receive on an average 30–40 RTA injuries every day, including referrals, of which 10 – 15 patients need observation and monitoring for the next 12 - 24 hours.
During the observation period about 6 – 8 patients need major and minor surgical/operative procedures and one patient may need ventilatory support for the next few hours to many days, where the end result may be death.
On monthly basis this number piles up to an epidemical volume of 1200 RTA injuries with loss of many working days to the family and society due to death and disabilities.
The deaths and the disabilities of the young working souls in the community lead to increased burden on society. The victim and the family lose the social targets and goals economically and psychologically. The course of rehabilitation is tedious and un-achievable to the victims and the families who get involved in the legal battles.
The road traffic accidents (RTA) occur everywhere in the country and the world but the severity of injury depends upon the application or non-application of safety measures by the vehicle occupants.
If there is a motor car accident with the occupants in full safety gears like seat belts, the injuries are reflected as minor and the need to attend a hospital emergency is negligible.
On the other hand, the more the number of RTA victims flooding the hospital emergency after a Road Traffic Accident (RTA), the more severe shall be body injuries, most probable cause being non-application of safety measures by the car occupants.
As a doctor and the responsible citizen one needs some introspection to explore the basic errors of traffic and transportation in the social set up. So who are the decision-makers and responsible officials for teaching or ignoring the application of safety measures while driving among driving-students, drivers and passengers? On scientific basis, physically the riders and the occupants of a speeding vehicle are the projectiles or the flying objects unless they are tied and attached to the moving vehicle by the seat-belts.
A minor motor vehicle crash is enough to displace and scatter un-attached occupants all over, in the given space. The road traffic accidents (RTA) are caused by the errors of the people driving the vehicles, people controlling the traffic, errors of those responsible for the safety, maintenance and repair of roads, errors of the pedestrians and the natural disasters on the roads.
But the foremost cause is the driving-error by the driver of the vehicle which leads to hitting of pedestrians and animals, hitting the road side poles and posts, collision with the running vehicles in similar and opposite directions and speed jumping over the speed breakers, zebra crossings, driving in fatigue and exhaustion, mentally and physically unfit driving and drunk driving.
Though the occupants (driver and passengers) of the 4-wheelers are enclosed by the containing walls of a vehicle and may appear to be safer in a closed space while running of the engine than the two-wheeler passengers who are exposed to an open space and which may appear true to some extent.
But given the dynamic of the speeding vehicle, studies have shown that the differences in sustaining the injuries by drivers and passengers of the 2 and 4-wheeled vehicles after the RTA are not as large as calculated if the precautionary and the safety measures of the vehicles were not in place and/or were not utilised by the occupants.
The head gears like helmets and the joint padding of the 2 wheelers is indispensable to minimise the traffic accidental injuries like seat belts in 4 wheelers.
Some years back wide media coverage was given to the discussions among Indian public, traffic officials and doctors on two road traffic accidents involving two political leaders of India, which occurred at two different places and on two different occasions.
First of these happened on 3rd June 2014, when the Union Minister Gopi Nath Munde died in N. Delhi after a minor RTA. The conclusion was that the accident was minor but the minister had not used seat-belt as a safety measure.
In the other major RTA, there was the involvement of the car of Mohan Bhagwat, RSS Chief, in a head on collision with the other vehicle on 6th Oct., 2017 at Mathura UP, but he survived without any injuries.
Later it came to the notice of the press and public that while the former had not used the seat belt and died, the later had only survived because of the use of the seat belt.
Soon after this, a report was published by the Government of India under the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways Transport Research Wing New Delhi on the “Road Accidents in India - 2019” which revealed that the India ranks first in the number of road accident deaths across a list of 199 countries in the world and accounts for almost 11% of the accident related all deaths of the World.
This report also added that a total number of 4,49,002 accidents took place in the country during the calendar year 2019 leading to 1,51,113 deaths and 4,51,361 injuries which means on an average of 1,230 accidents and 414 deaths every day and nearly 51 accidents and 17 deaths (7:3 ratio) every hour.
The report further said that under the category of Traffic Rule Violations, the over speeding continued to be a major killer accounting for 67% of the total persons killed, followed by the driving on the wrong side of the road which accounted for 6% of the accident related deaths.
The association of road traffic accidents (RTA) with the mild, moderate or severe body injuries of the occupants of a vehicle is an absolute relation. The less the use of the safety measures, the severe is the trauma to the body.
The use of safety measures by the occupants of the vehicle is a basic-habit that a passenger shall learn from the driver of the vehicle with a driving license issued to him/her by the Testing/Teaching Traffic and Transport Official after passing a specific driving test.
To inculcate safety habits in the minds of the license applicants, the driving institutes should in particular follow and obey the driving guidelines and principles while training the future drivers to keep them, as well as the public, safer.
If the driving and teaching institutions and transport officials will not follow or teach the safety guidelines themselves, which is often observed to happen, where from shall a driving candidate learn about it? Especially at the time of testing, the Testing Transport Officials, like RTOs have first to check and ask whether the eligible driving applicant for the license is seated with all the safety measures applied in place as a habit or not.
The safety measures include necessarily fastening of the seat-belt, arranging and use of rear and side mirrors, following the directions of the sign-boards, the signal lights, correct use of indicators on taking sides and on slowing down or accelerating the speed of the vehicle and avoiding the use of distracters e.g., mobile phones.
But contrary to all the scientific and legal driving tests, if the officials ask the license applicants to just drive the vehicle in multiple curves forwards and backwards or reverse drive the car on a ‘figure of 8’ during a driving test for the issuance of license without checking whether the candidate has a useful knowledge and practice about the life safety measures, the License Testing carries no meaning, scientifically and legally.
Even if an applicant passes such a meaningless test, he/she is a on a high risk in future to have severe body injuries; it can go as far as a fatal end to the life during even a minor road traffic accident.
This is quite deplorable and unfortunate on the part of the methodology of driving, teaching and testing officials, and the concerned agencies. This attitude against safety measures like use of seat-belt on the occasion of driving test of applicants misleads and encourages them to abandon the use of seat-belt.
The result is “No Seat-Belt – Death in Accident”. The use of seat-belts by the occupants of a vehicle does not stop the road traffic accidents in itself, but it lessens the severity of injuries, thus less chances of death due to accidents. Although conversely the seat-belt use is many times related to injuries to the body in a road traffic accident.
However, the risk of such injuries are outnumbered and outweighed by the fatal injuries caused by non-use of seat belts. Every time, every day, the roads in cities and towns are full of running vehicles driven by vulnerable and at risk drivers produced by the driving and the testing authorities.
The observation is that the use of seat belt by the drivers in the city of Srinagar is around 1% and by the occupants is almost zero. Though there is a long list of Compoundable Offences & Penalties in the Central Motor Vehicles Rules - India (CMVR) in practice, according to which Section CMVR 138 (3) / 177 MVA without wearing a Seat-Belt is a punishable Offence.
In 2004, a World Health Report on road safety called for enforcement of measures such as seat-belt use, effective at minimising morbidity and mortality caused by road traffic accidents.
Multiple studies were published in different parts of the world to establish a relation between deaths and disabilities, caused after RTA, among the users and non-users of seat-belts.
It was found that globally the burden of trauma is currently a major public health concern. Road traffic injury (RTI) is the 9th foremost cause of death worldwide and the 8th cause of disability-adjusted life year (DALY).
The average number of deaths occurring on the world’s roads reaches to 1.24 million every year. RTIs also cause 20 to 50 million non-fatal injuries yearly followed by disability.
Globally, the majority of deaths from road traffic accidents (RTAs) occur in car occupants (31%), followed by motorized two to three wheelers (23%) and pedestrians (22%). RTIs pose a huge economic burden to countries globally especially for developing countries, where the cost of RTAs represented between 1 and 2% of Gross National Product (GNP) every year.
Therefore, the need for effective prevention of RTAs and reduction of RTIs by safety measures across the world is an imperative. A systematic review and meta-analysis of 11 cohort studies, all carried out in developed countries published from London, UK in December 2018 on seat-belt use and risk of major injuries sustained by vehicle occupants during motor-vehicle crashes, noted that the overall risk of any major injury was significantly lower in belted passengers compared to unbelted passengers. When analysed by crash types, seat belt use significantly reduced the risk of facial injuries, abdominal injuries and spinal injuries.
The details published in the Fact-Sheets from the News-Room of World Health Organization (WHO) about the Road Traffic Injuries (RTI) mentioned on 21st June, 2021 that wearing a seat-belt reduces the risk of death among drivers and front seat occupants by 45 - 50% and the risk of death and serious injuries among rear seat occupants by 25%. While the use of child restraints can lead to a 60% reduction in deaths.
In conclusion with the above background, the risk of most major Road Traffic Injuries among the vehicle occupants after a major RTA is lower in seat-belt users.
The big job is for the transport and traffic officials to raise the awareness about the risks and dangers of non-use of the seat-belts through the teachers in the schools, colleges, universities, through imams and scholars in the mosques, public gatherings and media outlets.
The violators must be fined and punished strictly under the Road Safety Rules and Regulations. Not wearing a seat belt must be treated as a legal offence.
Dr. Abdul Rashid Bhat, Professor and Head of Unit, Department of Neurosurgery, SKIMS, Srinagar, Kashmir
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.