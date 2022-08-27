Role Reversal

This is the day you thought would never happen. Your roles in life are reversing. You’re trying to make decisions for yourself and for your ageing parents as well.

Actually, they are the ones who brought you up and made you able to make decisions. Irrespective of being a son or a daughter, it is responsibility of both to think and decide what will be best for the ageing parents.

Be assured that doing good to your parents is not going to alter your life in any way.

The usual concern with most of us is that how do we keep up the pace and ultimately please everyone around us? Each one of us is not alone in life, we have a family, children, a career to think about. One wants to balance everything to keep everyone happy and life as normal as possible.