Rosa Luxemburg: A humanistic revolutionary

On 15th Jan 1919, as a soldier’s rifle butt smashed her skull - Bertolt Brecht, a German poet, wrote this epitaph honouring Rosa Luxemburg.

Happenings, post-Russian Revolution, made the image of Socialism so blurred and mala fide, that a rational discussion on the subject is barely possible. Socialism is either equated with dictatorial regimes that ruled in its name, or economic stagnation brought about by bureaucratic corruption.

To overcome this historic predicament, it becomes necessary to study the subject from its sources - Souls that tried to lift the iron veil from the misery of human masses; hidden under the façade of superficial progress. The life and works of Rosa Luxemburg offer us a fairly good opportunity to do precisely that.

Representing the true humanistic outlook of Socialism, she weaved theory and practice together; for improving the lot of the disempowered. Her life and work were in such perfect consonance, that they could be virtually interchanged. Unlike the proverbial ivory tower of the philosophers, she led movements, organised mass action, and spoke on all relevant issues around her with an articulate mind.