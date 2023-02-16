Rumi and his Mathnavi

The basis of this linkage seems the paraphrase of verses which on elongation touches the Quran or the spirit & message thereof. It is a text in spiritual context that teaches Sufis how to reach their goal of being in eternal love with Allah.

It is a philosophy in concord with the spirit of the Quran, the Hadith and other Islamic traditions. The stimulant behind writing Mathnavi is said to be his cherished disciple Ziaul Haq Husamuddin Chalapi.

Rumi loved, obeyed and adored Husamuddin so much that he looked as if he was Maualan’s mentor and spiritual guide. It is why Mathnavi is known as Husam Nama also. Except the first, rest five volumes are embellished with the name of Husamuddin.

It is written that one day Maulana and Husamuddin were walking through the vineyards in Meraan, outside Konya of Turkey. The disciple requested if Rumi were to write a book like that of ‘Mantiq-e-Tyur’ (Call Of Birds) of Sheikh Farriuddin Attar.

Maulana smiled and replied that he too was thinking the same the previous night. He showed to Husamuddin a piece of paper on which were written more than a dozen lines. The beginning verses translate to, ‘Listen to the reed and the tale it tells - how it complains of separation’.

Maulana compares the reed with soul which is restless to reunite with its source that is Allah. The soul in essence & nature is a holy & resplendent creation. Its actual and ultimate abode is the world of angels or spirits or command where he was blessed with auspiciousness of love, remembrance and thought of Allah.

There it was cleansed of all the spiritual blemishes and moral vulgarities associated with mortal world viz bodily world. However, after devolution from the elemental body to the bodily world by the divine will it became indispensable that its previous righteousness associated with earlier world may suffer decrease due to infirmities and the hardships incumbent on the earthly world.

Consequently it was involved in malice & discord, dispute & tumult, arrogance & rancour, irascible lowness, jealousy & covetousness, pretence & pride, niggardliness & unfaithfulness and other carnal faults. The stream of soul feels all painful for this parting and is impatient to embrace its spring.

He asks why souls suffer exit after being in close union with Allah. The restlessness of soul comes from the passion of platonic love - ‘ishq’ in Maulana’s language- that sets the way for spiritual evolution each form of life yearns to undergo to regain the lost position. He believed in creationism ex nihilo.

He sermonised allegorically to work for the eternal instead of the mortal things. Maulana says, ‘you are in space but your essence is a spaceless realm, close your business here and open it there. This world has come into existence out of spacelessness and out of placelessness it has secured a place’.

The Mathnavi plays verse–in-verse and transfers like a cogwheel the motion of thought & insight to know more of soul and its Creator as a centripetal force. One has to be vigilant to its continued interconnectivity to understand the topics touched as they are much interwoven in text and content.