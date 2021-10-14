Rumi: Universal Religion and Composite Culture

Jalaluddin Rumi (1207-1273)

Rumi's World-View brings out Rumi's spiritual perspective on universe. For Rumi, the ground of Being is akin to what we feel in ourselves-a spirit or an ego. The entire cosmic existence is comprised of an infinite number of egos emerging out of the Cosmic Ego. The cosmological vision of Rumi is thoroughly teleological like that of classical Aristotle. Like modem Bergson he is also a creative evolutionist. He also seems to be subscribing to the emanationistic cosmology of Plotinus. Metaphysically speaking, every being has emerged from a kind overflow of ‘the Divine Spirit'. However, every being is impelled by an irresistible urge to return to its origin. This urge is nothing but love, according to Rumi. Love is the primal evolutionary principle of all existence. Every ego or monad is essentially spiritual and each ego or monad has emerged from the same Divine Principle. For Rumi, God is the origin and destiny for the entire process of evolution. He is not only the ground but also the goal of all existence. Rumi is in full agreement with mechanistic evolutionists that life has evolved out of Matter. However, Matter itself is essentially spiritual for Rumi.

In Rumi's worldview there is an unqualified emphasis on uncreatedness of the transcendental Self of man. The essence of Rumi's religious consciousness is his advocacy of identity between Divine and human Orders of existence, although man is painfully and wistfully conscious of by the pangs of separation. Human soul is essentially or originally from God.

However, the soul is painfully conscious of the fact of separation. Our entire moral and spiritual struggle is aimed at self-realization- a realization of our essential identity which God, signifying a return to car Origin. All of us are evolving back to God. According to Rumi, in this evolutionary process, the minerals develop into plants, plants develop into animals and animals develop into men. The men are destined to develop into superhuman being. We are ultimately reaching back to the starting point i.e. God who according to the Quran is the beginning and the end and to whom everything has to return.