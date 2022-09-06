Rural healthcare: Demands and Concerns

The demand for up-gradation of the rural healthcare sector is growing louder with each passing day.

The stakeholders are coming up with the installation of the modern facilities at the health care institutes in rural areas which otherwise are ignored for unknown reasons.

Amid the delay in improving the infrastructure and providing adequate staff at health institutes in rural areas, the residents have started building pressure on the government to equip these health care institutes instead of only focusing on hospitals in towns and cities.

Recently, various delegations from different areas of south Kashmir called on Director Health Services Kashmir Dr. Mushtaq Ahmed Rather who put forth their demand for strengthening health care facilities in far off areas.