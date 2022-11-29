Sanitation, hygiene still a big challenge in valley hospitals?

It is 2022, when the focus all over the world is on major developments and the introduction of technology in the health sector, including government hospitals, but in Jammu and Kashmir, sanitation and hygiene are still big challenges.

A visit to a Valley hospital is enough to determine the extent of rot in health institutions in the UT. The scenes of attendants sitting along with the dogs and medical disposal surrounded by dirty water, lack of cleanliness and sanitation ridicule the claims of authorities that they are maintaining proper sanitation in the hospital.

Poor sanitation conditions in government hospitals like Lal Ded (LD) maternity hospital, Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital, Chest Disease (CD) hospital, Super Speciality Hospital Shireen Bagh, Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, and other GMC associated hospitals, including district and subdistrict hospitals, which come under the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) across the valley, present a grim picture and sorry state of affairs. Even few private hospitals, like Modern Hospital and others that take a hefty amount of money from the patients, have horrible sanitation conditions.

Scattered medical waste outside the windows, stinking air, and dusty machines are how patients summarise the state of sanitation inside the government hospitals in the valley. In some hospitals, garbage can be seen under and on the stairs inside the hospital premises. Besides, the washrooms are dirty, which can cause infections in the patients.