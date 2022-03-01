SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Pandemic and Fatal Outcomes

Route of infection of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) in humans

One question which everybody is worried about is - Can an asymptomatic person transmit the diseases? This has been proven right in a Chinese study. It has been reported that transmission appears to have happened during the incubation period of the virus from an asymptomatic patient. This finding came to light when the world was witnessing an exponential spread of the virus and the question was why is the spread so rapid?

General belief which went viral was that active sneezing and coughing was the route of contaminating the surrounding and the people in its vicinity but now it is much more difficult to stop the spread because people who look well may be transmitters of the deadly virus. Once the virus enters a new host, it seeks a receptor to attach itself to the host and this is the ACE2 receptor of the host cell.

The chemistry between the virus spike protein and the ACE receptor fuse and then virus enters the cell makes millions of copies of itself by the mechanisms beautifully described by a host of Scientists and the consequences results in diseases prevalence. The result could be morbidity, mortality or recovery.

ACE-2 has been identified as a functional receptor for SARS-CoV-2 and is highly expressed on the pulmonary epithelial cells. Restoring the balance between the RAS and ACE2/angiotensin-(1–7)/MAS may help attenuate organ injuries in COVID-19.