Say no to plastic bags

International Plastic Bag Free Day was celebrated on July 3 to raise awareness about the harmful impact of plastic on the environment. Plastic bags may seem like a grocery shopping convenience, but they also put a huge strain on the environment.

It can take up to 600 years for plastic bags to get disintegrated, so they make up a large portion of what stays in our landfills and pollutes our waterways. International Plastic Bag Free Day looks for safer alternatives to demonstrate that a world without the use of so much plastic is possible.

It is part of the Break Free from Plastic Movement, which began in September 2016, and has been joined by nearly 1,500 different organizations. The movement is looking for answers to the plastic pollution crisis, to make the planet safe for humans, the environment and wildlife.

For urban solid waste, plastic bags have become major items in the litter system. This has resulted in many harmful environmental effects including animal choking, pollution, blockage of channels, rivers and streams, and landscape disfigurement.

Once I was appointed as an invigilator for the BEd examinations. The students had to appear in the Environmental Education Paper. Few in-service teachers working in the reputed schools of the valley were also appearing in the examinations.

The question paper reflected the following question: “Write about harmful effects of using plastic bags on the environment. Suggest alternatives to the usage of plastic bags.” These in-service teachers just wrote four or five lines to this question. I found them in a state of mental inertia: physically they were in the examination hall but mentally they were not there.