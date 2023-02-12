Say no to retirement age enhancement

Prior to this announcement, the Jammu and Kashmir Administration led by LG Manoj Sinha took several decisions which were appreciated by the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. LG ordered a CBI investigation into the SSB recruitment scandal which led to the arrest of many accused. The move reinforced the faith of youth in the JK Administration, which has assured youth of fair and transparent recruitment on a fast track basis by PSC and SSB.

But the announcement for enhancement of the retirement of University professors was not well received by the youth in Jammu and Kashmir given the fact that J&K figures on the top in the list in terms of unemployment rate. The figure should be an eye opener for the J&K administration as it shows the magnitude of the problem of unemployment of highly educated unemployed youth in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the J&K LG made the announcement about enhancement of the retirement age in November, apparently there has been no progress in the issue, maybe because of the critical reaction received from people from all walks of life.

However, it has been learnt that a strong lobby of some university professors are meeting people in power corridors and creating pressure for the government to go ahead with the decision.

Some senior professors are even convincing the people in power echelons to enhance the retirement age in favour of only professors while retaining the retirement age of assistant and associate professors at 62 years. This has created doubts in the minds of assistant and associate professors.

Such rumors have created uncertainty among the masses particularly the highly qualified unemployed youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The society by and large is totally against any such move which will pave the way for the enhancement in the retirement age of the University professors. Amid the rumors about the University professors pleading for their case, youth have voiced their concern and are completely against the enhancement of the retirement age of University professors.

The educated unemployed youth have hit the social media to oppose any such decision and urged the government to retain the retirement at 62 years. Many want the retirement age to be decreased.