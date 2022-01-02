SBA: A new tool with positive hopes

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has come up with a new initiative of School Based Assessment (SBA) which is a new tool to evaluate the school children.

The new system will replace the previous time consuming method of holding examinations which would unnecessarily engage the human resource and would make the simple process a complex one. Moreover, the process had made the simple assessment of children a hectic process which would affect the mental health of the students.

The SCERT has initiated the review and revision of assessment process in the light of the recommendations of the National Education Policy– 2020.