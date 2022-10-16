SCERT, UNICEF felicitate Constructive Teaching Master Trainers

A grand convocation was organized jointly by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), India to felicitate 155 ‘Master Trainers’.

A comprehensive two-month long virtual workshop was organized by the Centre of Excellence in Teacher Education, TISS, Mumbai for the teaching staff of Jammu and Kashmir, Education Department on ‘Constructive Teaching and Learning with Technology’ in the month of February this year and near about 155 participants successfully completed the course and were certified as ‘Master Trainers’.