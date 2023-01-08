School System, Emergent Problems, and the need of Leadership

BY SHAHZADA AKHTER

The social change goes-on continuously; but the schooling system cannot remain stagnant. The schooling environment must keep up with the changing society.

The educational policy cannot be made, or changed, every season. Rather the school system ought to be sensitive to the changes that occur, assess the implications and maintain the vision of education.

The shift to online education during the Covid-19 was made to keep the children in learning-state and save their time. It brought the entire student community including primary classes face-to-face with e-education as never before.

While there may be a need to access the online available information to enrich the knowledge, the loss of human interaction is taking concrete roots.

This disconnect between the students and the teachers can have serious implications on the development of the students, as Rabindranath Tagore calls, “complete human-beings”.

Changing School Environment

A clear indication of today’s sad affairs is that the schools are almost reduced to ‘examination centres’, and tuition centres have become the ‘preparation stations’.

The attendance of students has remained generally low since Covid-19. There is a visible change in the student community. They are not eager for class attendance and interactions. Instead, the online study material and private tuitions have become major attractions.

This problem is as true of sciences as in humanities and social sciences. Nevertheless, it is becoming more rampant than ever before. This ‘loss of interaction’ has not only implications on the learning process, but also on the desired goal of education, that is, holistic development of children.

The student-teacher interaction has academic, emotional, ethical, and psychological dimensions, et al. The ‘care’ and ‘respect’ of teacher-student relationship does not develop well in an environment where students turn to school to appear in exams only and receive their certificates.