SCRUPULOSITY | Understanding the Complex

BY FATIMAH ALI WANI

26-year-old gentleman walked into my hospital chamber, anxious and perplexed. “So, what brings you here?” I asked. With a cracked voice and welled up eyes he answered, “I am not a disbeliever but lately I have been getting repeated thoughts that incite religious dilemmas in me leaving me guilt-ridden. Even though these thoughts are against my fundamental beliefs, I cannot seem to stop them. It is so distressing to see myself turn into an atheist.”

Upon probing further, I found out that he had also been getting violating images about his holy scriptures every time he looked at it or tried reading it. Besides that, he was also having many other disturbing thoughts regarding his faith. He attributed these blasphemous thoughts to God’s angry retribution against something sacrilegious he must have done unintentionally.

Soon a grip of fear encompassed his life and his sense of subjective well-being came crashing down. Even before he knew it, these thoughts and images made his social and occupational life dysfunctional.

He was drowning in shame and spent most of his time doing things that helped him neutralise the guilt caused by these sacrilegious thoughts. Fearing punishment from the divine-being, he would continuously be in a state of worship to obtain forgiveness for his self-perceived sins.

With mental health taking a front seat globally, there is only so much we know about mental disorders. There is an inadequate emphasis on mental health literacy which explains why most of the patients still come in with “Depression” as the umbrella term for all their mental health issues. Similarly, for the few who are familiar with the term OCD (obsessive- compulsive disorder), their understanding of the disorder is restricted to excessive ritualized washing, flicking switches, and keeping things in order. Even though this is what a prototype of OCD would look like in an ordinary cinematic representation, this information is not just inadequate but limits our understanding of the disorder leading to a stereotypical picture in our mind. Consequently, it leads to the inability to recognize other symptoms of OCD and different mental health conditions and could make people suffer from disabling symptoms in silence, never reaching out for professional help!