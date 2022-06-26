SED's poor show

As per the official figures out of 78388 works, the department is yet to take up work on 14348 projects at at elementary level schools

These include Upper Primary School (UPS) buildings in which out of 1181 works the department is yet to take up 120 buildings. The GoI has also approved around 25015 additional classrooms to overcome the accommodation crunch in schools but work on 3156 rooms is yet to be started.

At secondary school level, out of 614 buildings only 383 have been completed so far and work on 48 projects is yet to be started.

At higher secondary level, the GoI had approved 12 new schools out of which only three are complete and work on three buildings is under progress. However, the other left out six schools are yet to be taken.

The J&K SED has also performed poorly in implementation of the girls' education scheme. The department has failed to operationalise 85 KGBVs of Type IV, which is an area of concern.

As per the official figures, construction of over 50 KGBV buildings has not been started yet. In wake of the poor performance of the department, the Secretary DSEL has asked the J&K UT to expedite the construction of these pending civil works at the earliest.