Self-employment best solution for unemployment

In Jammu and Kashmir government job is the first priority for a majority of educated youth but unfortunately, these jobs are scarce. The private sector lacks big investments, though now the government has opened doors for investors it is yet to show any physical progress on the ground. It leaves youngsters often in a quandary about what to do, how to earn their livelihood, plan their future etc.

As per the CMIE, J&K's unemployment rate is 15 percent which is higher than the All India average. This leaves a question that how can we tame the growing unemployment.

The answer lies in self-employment and rightly so, the J&K government has introduced a slew of initiatives to woo youngsters towards self-employment where they will be their own bosses and also contribute towards job creation in the UT of J&K.