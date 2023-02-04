Senior Citizen and Hypothyroidism – A Frequent Association

One of the major problems seen in the senior citizens, and often under-recognized, is Hypothyroidism. It is related to progressive shrinking and atrophy of the thyroid gland and is more often seen in women.

Thyroid gland, a butterfly shaped organ responsible for producing a hormone called thyroxin (T4 ) which gets converted into triiodo thyroxin (T3), the active hormone which influences the metabolism of the body thus controlling the growth and many other bodily functions.

The thyroid function is controlled by the pituitary gland, a part of the central nervous system by producing a hormone Thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH).

Iodine is an essential part of the thyroid hormone and its deficiency which still is a common cause of thyroid related problems in some parts of our country.

The compulsory iodization of the common salt available in the markets has been responsible for a significant improvement in this problem.

Hypothyroidism (deficiency of thyroid hormone) is a much more common problem than hyperthyroidism (excess of thyroid hormone). According to several studies at least 10% of our adult population has hypothyroidism. In a study from SKIMS, a prevalence of 16% has been reported recently. In the rural population the figures were higher than their urban counterparts.