Senior Citizens and their Experiences

The mentoring system is the life force of any educational system. One of the recommendations of NEP-2020 is to develop a mentorship system for the benefit of students because a mentor’s presence in a student’s life can lift his confidence and guide him to be more fruitful.

It has been a general observation that post-retirement many eminent teachers do not remain connected with their educational institutions.

They shrink their academic circle and gradually disappear from the stage. With the passage of time new crop of students have no knowledge about the builders of their institutions. We shall present here a case study.

There was an eminent physics teacher working in one of the colleges. At the time of retirement, he was given a warm farewell and vowed that he will continue to share his expertise with future budding scholars. He dropped his mobile number off with the principal of the college.

Post-retirement he made a few visits to the college to deliver lectures. Once he was invited to deliver a lecture, it was harsh winter he reached the college on time but was informed at the gate by an orderly after contacting the principal that the lecture stands postponed because they are busy with a departmental committee meeting.