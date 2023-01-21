Senior Citizens- You need to keep your Heart Young

Heart diseases like heart attacks and related issues are the commonest causes of death in our country, being responsible for one in four deaths in our population.

The chances of getting heart disease certainly increases with advancing age but it is not a general rule. We can do a lot to keep our heart healthy despite increasing age, which is inevitable.

In a study from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a US federal department, Atlanta, Georgia, USA, it has been surmised that half of the adult men and 20% of adult women have a heart which is 5 years older than their chronological age. The more the heart ages the risk of heart attack, stroke, heart failure increases.