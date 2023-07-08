Seniors, Screens, and Well-being

Phone addiction is not limited to youth and children; elders, too, can find themselves entangled in the web of excessive screen time. As technology becomes increasingly integrated into our lives, the allure of smartphones and their endless possibilities can captivate individuals of all ages, including senior citizens.

However, it is important to recognise the potential side effects and negative consequences that excessive addiction to screens can have on the well-being of our elderly population.

One of the primary side effects of excessive phone addiction in seniors is a decline in physical health. Spending long hours engrossed in the digital realm often leads to a sedentary lifestyle, with limited physical activity and movement.

This lack of exercise can contribute to weight gain, muscle atrophy, and overall deterioration of physical fitness. Additionally, prolonged screen time can strain the eyes, leading to visual problems and discomfort.

Mental and emotional well-being also suffer as a result of excessive screen addiction among senior citizens. Constant engagement with screens can lead to social isolation and withdrawal from real-life interactions. Seniors may find themselves disconnected from their immediate surroundings and the people around them, leading to feelings of loneliness and depression.

Excessive phone use may also disrupt sleep patterns, as the blue light emitted by screens interferes with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle, resulting in lack of sleep and fatigue. Cognitive decline is another concerning side effect of excessive screen addiction in seniors. Research suggests that excessive screen time can impair memory, attention span, and cognitive functioning.

The constant bombardment of information and stimuli from the digital world can overload the brain and hinder its ability to process and retain information. This can have a significant impact on daily activities, decision-making, and overall cognitive performance.

Furthermore, excessive phone addiction can strain interpersonal relationships, both within the family and among friends. Seniors who are preoccupied with their screens may neglect meaningful face-to-face interactions, leading to a breakdown in communication and emotional connection. This can create a sense of disconnect and alienation, as loved ones may feel neglected or ignored.

To mitigate the adverse effects of excessive screen addiction among seniors, it is crucial to promote awareness and encourage healthy technology habits. Education on the potential risks and limitations of screen time should be provided, along with strategies for maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Seniors should be encouraged to engage in physical activities, socialise with others, and pursue hobbies and interests that do not revolve around screens. Setting boundaries and designated screen-free times can help establish a healthier relationship with technology.