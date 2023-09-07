September 2014: When Srinagar turned into one huge water body

2. Determination of limits of flood basins: In case of massive flood discharge, the traditional practice of diverting flood discharge at certain locations especially in South Kashmir, has always been successful with regard to flood mitigation. Since time immemorial, this practice has facilitated the flood discharge to enter into the traditional flood plains thereby allowing the same to spread unrestrictedly and it (flood discharge) may remain in the flood basins till the level subsides in the River Jhelum. This method of combating floods has always ensured minimum loss of life and property in downstream areas especially Srinagar. However, land change pattern has been noticed in these traditional flood plains, thereby making the Valley highly vulnerable to floods more than ever, as this has reduced the capacity of flood basins to absorb such a discharge. The delay in notifying even the traditional flood basins as permanent, has also paved the way for miscreants and land mafia, who at times are even backed up by the political system, to turn the wetlands into concrete jungles. This has put the life and property downstream of the river at high risk.

In order to promote this methodology of flood mitigation, by virtue of sub–sections (1) (2) & (3) of Section 76 of the Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010, it is incumbent upon the concerned department to conduct an exercise, wherein the floods of the year 2014 may be taken as the reference for fixing the extreme limits of the flood basins both on the left and the right banks of the river, keeping in view the rationale that in case of flooding there should be minimum loss to life, livestock, agricultural activities, property etc. For reference, the relevant section of the Act is reproduced under:

(1)"For determination of the limits of a flood basin, the prescribed authority i.e (Chief Engineer, I&FC Department) shall cause a survey to be made of a water source and for the said purpose proper charts and registers shall be prepared specifying all the boundaries and landmarks and any other necessary matter for the purposes of ascertaining such limits".

(2) "The prescribed authority may outsource the work of survey and investigation to, or seek the technical expertise from, the Central Water Commission for the purposes of making a survey of the area as required under sub-section (1)".

(3) "On the basis of such survey and investigation, the prescribed authority shall delineate the areas which are subject to flooding including classification of land and shall prepare charts and registers indicating the areas delineated".

Once this exercise is concluded by the concerned department in conformity with the requirements of the Jammu and Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority, the Jammu Kashmir Water Resources Regulatory Authority by virtue of section 75 of theJammu & Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010, is mandated to forward the same to the Government in the form of the recommendations to notify such areas as under:

"Where the Authority considers it necessary or expedient so to do, it may recommend to the Government for declaration of any area through which a water source flows and the area comprising of the bed, both sides and nearby low land susceptible to floods by inundation of such water source, as flood basin".

Reportedly, the department is seriously working on this issue on priority to ensure completion of the same.

3. Dredging at outfall channel from Nigli Sopore to Khadyar Baramullah: The study jointly conducted by the Department of Remote Sensing (DERS) and ISRO reveals that:

"Projection for the 2030s, however, indicates that the frequency of rainy days is likely to decrease in most parts of the country. However, the intensity of rainy days will increase in a more warming scenario. The number of rainy days in the Himalayan region may increase by 5-10 days on an average in the 2030s. They will increase by more than 15 days in the Eastern part of the J&K the intensity of rainfall is likely to increase by 1-2mm/day (INCCA, 2010). The PRECIS run for 2030s indicate that annual rainfall in the Himalayan region is likely to increase in 2030s with respect to 1970s range from 5 % to 13 % with some areas of J&K Showing an increase up to 50%".

In view of this, there is every apprehension that we may end up facing another 2014 like flood like situation in 2030s, if immediate, concrete steps are not taken.