Setting and achieving goals in career and life

Here are a few important tips and considerations as per conventional wisdom and quotable quotes that can help our budding and enterprising youth in setting and accomplishing goals in their career and life. Seven steps required for the same are presented as under:

1. Set goals for yourself

First and foremost rule of goal setting is to set your goals by yourself. Since goal setting is all about you, your life, your hopes, your dreams and your plans, others cannot set the goals for you whether they are your parents, friends, relatives, teachers, mentors or anyone else though they may help and guide you in doing the same.

You cannot achieve your real goals if you are living someone else’s dreams and expectations. Therefore, you are the one who’ll have to undertake the task of setting and achieving your goals, no one else can do that for you.

The goals that you set for yourselves should be SMART i.e., specific, measurable, attainable, relevant and time-bound. Tony Gaskins, an American motivational speaker, author and life coach has very well said, “If you do not build your own dreams, someone will hire you to help him build his dreams”. Here we need to make a clear distinction between working for our institutions and working for individuals.