Shaad Ramzan: A Timeless Echo

A timeless echo reminds me that beneath the surface of fast-paced life, beneath the disassociated and disillusioned state of mind, exists a rich tapestry of mysticism, hidden depths of spiritualism, human emotions, meanings and connections, waiting to be revealed through the prowess of a pen.
Some timeless poets have understood the importance of such emotions and spiritual connections, while discovering the meaning of those underlying truths and catharsis of human experiences, usually obscured by the challenges of modern times.
Amongst those timeless echoes Prof. Shaad Ramzan, the doyen of Kashmiri literature and an enigma of puzzling nature of mystic philosophy, stands high.
His ability to translate deep emotions and intangible feelings into words is commendable. He anchors the grand Rishi and Sufi tradition of Kashmir blended with cultural shifts, which of course ground us in our roots and propel us towards new horizons of thought.
In lesser words we can call him a true poet of Kashmir as he lives the spirit of this land through his rich sensibility. He is definitely a post modernist poet, connected to his tradition and rich ethos of Kashmiri language and literature.
His poetry is marked as a fusion of mysticism, realism and romance but at the same time he cuts the edge to interpret the complexities of modern times, overloaded with disillusionment and dissatisfaction.
He believes that a conscious poet has a firm responsibility to engage with these complex complexities of present times and create a perception for his viewpoint which is different.
He holds that the poetry goes beyond aesthetics to inspire a change and deeper understanding.
Right from Abhinav Gupt to Shiekh ul Alam (RA), he interprets every stride to create a meaningful metaphor having potential to echo across generations and offering a deep insight to these schools of philosophy and change.
He creates a valid connect to remain relevant through out the history. He often offers a glimpses into his inner world to showcase his emotional journey as a poet.
This rare technique provides a reader an insight to his magical world of different colours and shades.Such ideas are his own personal transformations evolved by navigating the conflict between a hopeful past and disillusioned present.
Dopnum Bartal Ahmad Dar,
Dopmus Sheeraze Pherith Aoo,
Dopnum Samad Mirun Seer,
Dopmus Ponprun Absaav,
Dopnum Zargar Ahdun Soz,
Dopmus Sondrin Hund Raqsav,
Dopnum Rahi Saeb Gosain,
Dopmus Roode Jarien Manz Drav,
Dopnum Shaad Chhu Shamil Haal,
Dopmus Kus Rishi Kya Chus Naav’
Dopnum Tele Kya Chuui Tche Thaekun,
Dopmus Sheikh Ul Alam(Ra) Zaav.
“ He said Ahmad Dar is there at the door,
I replied,he has just returned from Sheeraz
He said,the mystics of Samad Mir are open,
I replied, Rasul Mir spun this all.
He said,the bliss of Ahad Zargar,
I replied the dance of spirituality.
He said, Rahi the hermit king,
I replied, left while raining the darkness.
He said, I Shaad is witness to all,
I replied,who is this rishi, where to find.
He asked,what is there you can boost of,
I replied, Shiekh ul Alam(RA).”
This long poem is witness to his deep insight and understanding. This expression is actually the spirit of Kashmir.
This long poem depicts various historical characters with their abilities and spiritual characteristics, through his internal understanding, emotions and reflections on his collective psyche, through a powerful dramatic narrative.It provides a reader with an insight into the total philosophy and conviction of a poet. He feels proud in revealing the rich tradition of Kashmir.
Through this poem he invites his reader to explore the tapestry of thoughts and deep emotions of those poets who are embedded in our collective psyche.
The ability to showcase the harmonious blend of these mystics, proves the poet’s deep understanding and skill in creating an aura of intellectual growth which shall resonate for long.
He is himself a character of this poem which shows his lineage towards this tradition. He is conscious that individual talent is meaningless if not connected to tradition.
His quest for classism in poetry seems his prime concern. He added value based spiritualism to poetry which can serve to society at large, which can invoke compassion and empathy, the real virtues of literature.
Zoon Mouji
Hai Yeth Shehras Khasya Tuth Aftab,
Yus Gatis Kare Chakh Wachh,
Yus Na Losie Wansiye Zanah,
Hai Tuth Hew Posh Pholna warie Kanah,
Yus Na Hardien Wawae Payee Zardith Harieth,
Hai Motin Payale Photrith,
Kanah Anya Aabe-Hayat.
“O’ mother moon
Can there be any sun
Which shall tear the bosom of darkness
And shall never set.
Can there be any flower in garden
Which shall never wither.
Can there be anyone who shall the cycle of life and death
And bring Ambrosia, the nectar.”
This poem is human desire to overcome the inevitability of death and attain a form of eternal existence.
Immortality has been the subject of literature since times, such expression in literature is often used metaphorically to explore the pursuit of knowledge and spiritual enlightenment.
This poem carries deep philosophical and existential representations, inviting contemplation on the nature of life, death and human quest for meaning.
Kant observes that the representations generated through sensibility are structured by two forms of institutions one is space and the other is time, Shaad uses both the tools to gather his experiences.
In the process of structuring the experiences, sensibility plays a pivotal role. Time for him has been a big subject and complicated too, he believes that every unit of time is measured through different spaces especially where you live for him time present and time past emerge in time future highlighting the nonlinear characteristic of time.
He believes that different moments in time are not isolated but destined to influence each other. Shaad experimented with this nature of time and connected the rich moments of past with the present to build a hope for future.
He is not a pessimist in his expression,he has a strong conviction that the mystic and spiritual past of this land shall help us to emerge from every catastrophe of time provided we develop a solid connect with that spiritual realm.He is perhaps the only poet after Nadim, Rahi and Kamil to feel the significance of space which has inspired the contemplation and reflection for centuries together.
Tche te chhuk myoon Jistago,
Ba te chhus choon Arzoo,
Tche chukh Ba chus Rawan Dawan,
Khudaye Lashareek Chhukh.
Tche Chhukh Khasan te Aftabe,
Phoolan ye Warie Chukh Gulab.
Tche Chhuk Makeen Ba Chhus Makan,
Khudaye Lashareek Chhukh.
You are my quest
I am your longing
You are there,I become a reality.
You are the one without partner.
You are there the sun lifts the head,
You are there, the roses are filled with colours.
You are the time & me the space,
You are the one with out a partner.
This Hamud conveys a beautiful interplay of emotions and desire between Him and the poet. This is the inner journey of understanding and connecting with the divine.
How simply the poet transcends the physical and material aspects of life. He has firm belief that spiritual connections often foster a sense of unity, empathy and mutual growth. Is this the introspection or meditation that remains to be seen.
To communicate this very emotion TS Eliot took the help of Upanishad in his famous poem “The Waste Land”but Shaad is a highly emancipated poet who communicates this emotion by living that spirit which is imbibed in him through the philosophical and intellectual vastness of Kashmir.
His latest collection,”Kor Kakaz Pushrith Goom”….he has been entrusted with a huge job to explore the rich nuances of life,he has also to seek that height and interpret the philosophical depths of Kashmir.
Kashmir as such has been the subject of every great poet of Kashmir but that has remained confined to beauty of nature only.
Shaad Ramzan took this poetic idiom beyond nature to live and reveal the real intellectual property of Kashmir.For him Lala Ded and Shiekh ul Alam(RA)are the two icons of Kashmir philosophy and wisdom under which the whole edifice of poetry inhaled its breath.
He is the poet of Kashmir and there can't be second opinion about that. Rahi, Kamil and Nadim are the three angles of this polygon and Shaad is the 4th one, the most significant and impactful.
“Being a candle is not easy, in order to give light others, one must burn first.” Rumi
Shaad Ramzan has virtually burned himself in the long pursuit of understanding and contemplating the life and pondering the various aspects complexities and mysteries of human existence…..indeed a timeless echo.
Dr. Sohan Kaul is a prominent novelist, and a known name in Kashmiri Literature.