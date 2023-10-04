Shaad Ramzan: A Timeless Echo

A timeless echo reminds me that beneath the surface of fast-paced life, beneath the disassociated and disillusioned state of mind, exists a rich tapestry of mysticism, hidden depths of spiritualism, human emotions, meanings and connections, waiting to be revealed through the prowess of a pen.

Some timeless poets have understood the importance of such emotions and spiritual connections, while discovering the meaning of those underlying truths and catharsis of human experiences, usually obscured by the challenges of modern times.

Amongst those timeless echoes Prof. Shaad Ramzan, the doyen of Kashmiri literature and an enigma of puzzling nature of mystic philosophy, stands high.

His ability to translate deep emotions and intangible feelings into words is commendable. He anchors the grand Rishi and Sufi tradition of Kashmir blended with cultural shifts, which of course ground us in our roots and propel us towards new horizons of thought.

In lesser words we can call him a true poet of Kashmir as he lives the spirit of this land through his rich sensibility. He is definitely a post modernist poet, connected to his tradition and rich ethos of Kashmiri language and literature.

His poetry is marked as a fusion of mysticism, realism and romance but at the same time he cuts the edge to interpret the complexities of modern times, overloaded with disillusionment and dissatisfaction.