Shaad Ramzan's Post-Modern Quest

BY RIYAZ AHMAD RIYAZ

In "Kour Kakud Goum Pushrith," Professor Shad Ramzan showcases his prowess as a mystic, romanticist, realist, humanist, and lyricist. The book opens with a heartfelt address to the eternal God, reflecting the poet's strong belief in seeking communion with the divine. With profound imagination, he explores the mysteries of creation, finding traces of God in both humanity and the cosmos. As a true believer of Islam, he expresses his love for Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through Naats, finding hidden cosmic truths in his beloved prophet.

Although deeply rooted in mysticism, Shad Ramzan's poetry goes beyond conventional faith, making him a post-modern Sufi poet. He delves into worldly and social themes, searching for the ultimate truth. His yearning for the unknown and pursuit of enlightenment reflect his rejection of traditional Sufi beliefs that consider humanity as the sole purpose of creation. Shad Ramzan's poetic quest is to discover the reality of life and death, yearning for an eternal existence that defies mortality.

The influence of his teacher, Rehman Rahi, can be seen in Shad Ramzan's philosophy, as both poets explore the desire for immortality through their verses.

Oh God, if I could sink like a stone

Beneath the ocean of thought

And write a song,

Which life would sing,

And become immortal !

Here can be seen the impact of Professor Shad's teacher, Rehman Rahi on his subconscious mind. The concluding verses of Rahi's famous poem "Suane Lanki Peth" can be the best example wherein Rahi presents the same philosophy: Shad Ramzan also contemplates the forces behind life's mysteries, acknowledging the inevitability of nature's power that leads to life's end. His poetic creativity distinguishes him from his contemporaries, predecessors, and successors, showcasing his individual approach to universal themes and the human condition.