Shad Ramzan: A Living Poet

In the enchanting valley of Kashmir, where nature weaves a tapestry of mesmerizing landscapes, cultural richness, and historic legacy, the name of Professor Mohammad Ramzan Shah popularly known by his literary name Shad Ramzan, stands as a beacon of literary brilliance.

Born in the picturesque village called Arehpora in Kulgam district of South Kashmir, on April 12, 1956 to an educated family, this literary icon’s contribution to Kashmiri language and literature continues to resonate with the hearts and minds of generations, offering a glimpse into the soul of Kashmir and its people.

The recipient of Sahitya Akademi award for his collection of Kashmiri poetry, “Kore Kakud Pushrith Gome”, Shad Ramzan has authored number of books and his research articles have been published in prestigious literary journals of Kashmiri language and literature.

Professor Shad Ramzan’s journey into literary horizon of Kashmir began like a delicate bud, gradually unfolding to reveal a plethora of emotions, thoughts, and reflections. His early life was deeply influenced by the social and cultural mosaic of Kashmir, a region renowned for its mysticism and artistic heritage.